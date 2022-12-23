Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $303.79 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

