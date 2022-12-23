Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.