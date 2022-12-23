Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.98) to €74.00 ($78.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

