Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $347.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

