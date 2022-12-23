Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

