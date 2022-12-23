Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

