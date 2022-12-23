Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.