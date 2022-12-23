Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,513 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

