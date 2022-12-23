Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

