Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VOOG opened at $210.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64.

