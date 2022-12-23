Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,705,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

