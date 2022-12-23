Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,628 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

TSLX opened at $17.35 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

