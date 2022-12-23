The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

