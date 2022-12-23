Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 403,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

