Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

