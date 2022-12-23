SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.