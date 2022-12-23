Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

