Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

