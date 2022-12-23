Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.