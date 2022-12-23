Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Robert Kaye Acquires 7,000 Shares

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.17 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of A$50,183.00 ($33,679.87).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Robert Kaye bought 5,090 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.78 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of A$39,610.38 ($26,584.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.

