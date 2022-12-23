Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Robert Kaye Acquires 7,000 Shares

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.17 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of A$50,183.00 ($33,679.87).
Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Robert Kaye bought 5,090 shares of Collins Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.78 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of A$39,610.38 ($26,584.15).
Collins Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Collins Foods Dividend Announcement
About Collins Foods
Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.
Featured Articles
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.