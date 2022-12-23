IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.67. IES shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IES Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IES by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

