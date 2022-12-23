Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.18

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.18 and last traded at C$52.07, with a volume of 52278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

