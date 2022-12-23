Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.92

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $689,962. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 589,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 301,892 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

