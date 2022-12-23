WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $42,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 37.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12,398.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 32,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

