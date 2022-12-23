iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 210,595 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.56.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.