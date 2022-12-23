iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 210,595 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.56.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.