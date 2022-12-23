Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 59 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

