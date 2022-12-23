Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.37

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 246906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,646 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.