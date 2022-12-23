LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.13. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 62 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price for the company.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.