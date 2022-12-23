Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 5.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 84,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,490,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

