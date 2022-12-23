Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 8.3%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 301,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,909,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.