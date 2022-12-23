Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

