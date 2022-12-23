Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 9.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 39,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,303,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Amyris Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amyris by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amyris by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

