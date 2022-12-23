Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 26,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,237,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
