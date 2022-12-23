Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 26,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,237,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418,201 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

