Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.48. 6,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $751,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

