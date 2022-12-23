Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 411,795 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after buying an additional 1,077,428 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

