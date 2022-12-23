VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 2.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,019,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $804.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
