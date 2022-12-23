VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 2.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,019,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $804.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

