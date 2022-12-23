Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.06. 123,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,117,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $20,267,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

