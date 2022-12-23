bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 50,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,218,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

