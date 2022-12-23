bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 50,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,218,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
bluebird bio Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.