Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.22. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 455 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $558.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

