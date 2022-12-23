Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 709,899 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

