WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

