Jing Nealis Sells 17,155 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

