ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,240.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,166,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98.
- On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.
- On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.
- On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.
- On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.
- On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.
ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $7.50 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
