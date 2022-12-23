ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,240.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,166,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,879.53.

On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,664.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $7.50 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.