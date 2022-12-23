Ryan Paul Ellson Buys 50,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

