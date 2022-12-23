Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $171,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
