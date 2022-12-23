Brett Argirakis Sells 927 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MTX opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTX. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,155,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

