Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

