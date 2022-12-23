American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

