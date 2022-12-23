Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

