Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 387 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

