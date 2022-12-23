Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

